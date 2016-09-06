Calls for more support for multicultural carers

Mother of six Robina Yasmin has devoted her life to looking after her son Ismail Khan, who has cerebral palsy and severe anxiety.





"When I was wheelchair-bound, obviously she would support in sense that she would have to help me get dressed. Sometimes I couldn't move around much so she used to take me out."





A migrant from Pakistan, Ms Yasmin never thought to ask for help.





"But If I will ask my community if they come to know I need some help they think perhaps I am a little bit low. The people who are educated in our community they have a different type of thinking. But even from my country, people are saying (if) her son is disabled, the parents have committed some sins."





Cultural stigma is one of many reasons why some carers with migrant backgrounds don't seek help.





New South Wales Minister for Multiculturalism, John Ajaka, says sometimes this is because of a lack of awareness about the support that's available in the community.





"Sometimes it's simply not understanding that the services are there, especially those carers from a multicultural group. This is why it's so important that we ensure that multicultural group carers are made aware of these services. We do that through different languages, through different service providers who can speak a different language."





That's why health authorities want to boost awareness of services available for carers in a range of languages.





There are over 2.8 million unpaid carers in Australia.





More than a quarter of them were born overseas and in some areas, up to one in five carers identify as being from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.





Peter Todaro, from New South Wales Multicultural Health, says the government is trying to do more to make communities aware of the help that's available.





"There's money that people can get, there's other support that people can have. There's respite, so if you're caring for someone who you know and it's really difficult, you can actually get respite."











Elena Katrakis is the CEO of Carers New South Wales.





She says the impact of caring can be particularly difficult for people in migrant communities.





"Our research has shown that carers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds experience greater distress and emotional distress as a consequence of their caring. Now why that is we don't know; it could be because of the impacts of the care, keeping the caring within the family unit, and often the stigma that's associated with talking about family issues outside of the family home."





These days Ismail Khan is more independent.





But his mother knows her son wouldn't be where he is today without the outside support she has had along the way.





"A young girl came. She said, I can help you, I can help you. I am very proud. The people who help, they are like angels to me."





Dr Raj Khilan, President, Overseas Medical Graduate Association say it very difficult for South Asian community to seek help because of Social Stigma.













