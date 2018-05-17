Calls to release Indian engineers kidnapped in Afghanistan

The seven Indian engineers, along with the driver, were kidnapped in the first week of May but there is still no trace of them.





According to media reports, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has been in touch with her Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani to secure the release of the Indians.





It's reported that India has also called on Russia to help secure their release.





Defence and Security analyst Rahul Bedi told SBS Hindi that while media reports suggest that the Taliban may have kidnapped them, he said that it was very difficult to determine whether it was the Taliban, a warlord or someone else who may have kidnapped them.





Mr Bedi also suggested that the kidnapped Indians are likely to be alive. They were kidnapped from Baghlan province in Afghanistan which lies in the north and worked for a private Indian company KEC.





Mr Bedi told SBS Hindi that these engineers were working on a power line originating from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and passing through Afghanistan, towards Pakistan. Mr Bedi added that "India's profile in Afghanistan is quite high".





“There are some 8-10 Indian companies working in there in the sectors of power, infrastructure and roads. India's relations with the Afghan Government are quite good but the Afghanistan Government does not have full control over Afghanistan," he said.





"India has approached Kabul but Kabul's influence on these people (militants, Taliban, warlords), who control areas such as the one from where the engineers were kidnapped is very less and not decisive.”









