Came to Australia with 20 cents and created history

Ashak Nathwani still has that 20 cents coin he arrived with in Australia. It reminds him of the times when everything was difficult. Everything was blurred. Everything seemed out of reach. And then everything changed to the extent that he has been made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) for service to the community.





Nathwani hails from a Gujarati family settled in Uganda in early 1900. He was born and brought up there. And he was very happy with his life. And then General Idi Amin took over. He recalls, “General Amin threw the Milton Obote government. And he came to power with a decree to throw Asian migrants out of the country. He ordered every Asian to leave the country within three months.”





Nathwani left with his brother and girlfriend but he had no passport. He says, “Canada, Australia and England offered refuge to us but Canada did not recognise my degrees. I decided to come to Australia but I had no passport so I was not allowed to take any money out of the country. On Malaysia airport one support worker gave me this coin of 20 Australian cents.”





He still has this coin. He says, “I cherish those memories when it was difficult. Coming to a new country with nothing and then starting from the scratch is something that made me what I am today.”





Nathwani settled in Wahroonga 35 years ago. He designed many iconic buildings in Australia including Sydney Olympic stadium and Aquatic Centre. He is a director in the Architectural Science faculty at Sydney University.





He has achieved a lot but now wants to give. He is involved in community service at different levels. He says, “Nobody wants to be a refugee by choice. He is forced to. Therefore he should be embraced kindly.”



