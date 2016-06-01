Can a snake change into a beautiful woman?

Thanks to Indian films, superstition has always regarded snakes with fear and respect.
In some films the serpent has been bestowed with various supernatural powers including transmutation and re-birth.
In India, this is time of the year newspaper is full of stories related to death by snake bite.
This is the mating season for snakes!
King Cobras mating Source: WikiCommons
Approximately, 200,000 people report cases of snake-bite in India.
While the Indian government estimates 20,000 deaths by snake-bite, experts say it’s around 46,000 deaths every year.
How can people save themselves from snake-bites?
To know more about the fascinating world of snakes, listen to a conversation between Amit Sarwal and Dr Arvind Mishra.
Dr Arvind Mishra Source: Arvind Mishra