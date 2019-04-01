SBS Hindi

Can Endometriosis impact on a woman's fertility?

endometriosis

Published 1 April 2019 at 1:29pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Endometriosis is present when the tissue that normally lines the uterus is found outside the uterus, in other parts of the body. Endometriosis is a progressive, chronic condition. Dr Talat Uppal shares how Endometriosis can affect fertility and what are the options available to cure this disease.

