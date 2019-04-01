Can Endometriosis impact on a woman's fertility?

Source: Getty Images
Published 1 April 2019 at 1:29pm
By Harita Mehta
Endometriosis is present when the tissue that normally lines the uterus is found outside the uterus, in other parts of the body. Endometriosis is a progressive, chronic condition. Dr Talat Uppal shares how Endometriosis can affect fertility and what are the options available to cure this disease.
