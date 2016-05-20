SBS Hindi

Can India-Aus bilateral trade increase owing to Chinese slowdown?

India Australia bilateral ties

India Australia bilateral ties Source: Getty Images

Published 20 May 2016 at 1:06pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 1:40pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

With the Chinese economy slowing down, could there be a shift in momentum in India-Australia bilateral trade ties? China is Australia's biggest trade partner with trade of around 150 billion dollars while while Australia's trade with India is only around 10-12% of what it is with China. Tune in to know more.

