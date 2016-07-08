Can NRI vote in Indian Election?

Election commissioner Dr. Naseem Zaidi at Indian consulate,Melbourne

Published 8 July 2016 at 1:31pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 3:19pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Election Commissioner of India Dr Nasim Zaidi, on his visit to Melbourne, speaks with Anita Barar. He explains the procedure and latest amendments made in Indian Election system to encourage NRIs (Indian Citizens) to have their say in Indian Politics.Tune in...

Although there has been a campaign on NRI voting, only 1,14,000 voters among the 11 million-plus NRI community have registered their names.

In 2010, NRIs were allowed to vote, but the rules required them to be present in their respective constituencies on the day of polling.

 

Election Commissioner Dr Nasim Zaidi and Deputy Commissioner Mr. Umesh Sinha
Addressing the media and community members to give details about NRI voting in Indian Elections Source: SBS Hindi


 

As per amendment of the Representation of Peoples Act, in order to be eligible to be registered as voter in India, every overseas elector who is not present in their place of ordinary residence in India and has not acquired citizenship of any other country and who is not included in the electoral roll has the right to have their name registered in the electoral roll of the constituency in which their place of residence in India as mentioned in his/her passport is located.

 

Election Commissioner Dr Nasim Zaidi
Source: SBS Hindi


 

Dr. Zaidi said that though the issue of compulsory voting has been often discussed in India but " we believe that our voting education program has yielded remarkable progress over the last few years. " 

Everyone is looking forward for Elections in 2019.

It is going to be one of the major event as a large number of NRIs would be able to cast their vote.

Now, the possibility is that NRIs could exercise their franchise through e-votes or electronic postal ballots by the year 2024-25.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

