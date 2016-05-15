SBS Hindi

Can Prostitution be curbed in Australia?

Can prostitution be curbed in Australia

Published 15 May 2016 at 7:41pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Dr Caroline Norma has co-edited the book called Prostitution Narratives with Melinda Tankard Reist, which details the negative experiences of 20 sex workers. Dr Norma also suggests that the 'Scandinavian model' could be used in Australia to curb Prostitution. Tune in for this special interview with Dr Carolina Norma who is lecturer at RMIT's School of Global, Urban and Social Studies.

