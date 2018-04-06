Can you guess what has been found in India?

In a Paper published in the Indian Journal of History and Science titled scientists Dr Mayank Vahiya, Dr Hrishikesh Joglekar and Dr Aniket Sule write about this extraordinary find.
Source: Photograph of stone Carving from Burzahom (Courtesy IGNCA) along with a sketch of the same
Published 6 April 2018 at 12:50pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 3:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Indian Scientists have recently discovered something that our ancestors did. It seems even ancient Indians were keen watchers of the sky. Tune in for this very special interview with renowned Indian Astrophysicist Mayank Vahiya to know what this discovery is.
