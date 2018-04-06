SBS Hindi

Can you guess what has been found in India?

SBS Hindi

A Rock Art found in India could possibly be the oldest depiction of a Supernova in the world!

Source: Photograph of stone Carving from Burzahom (Courtesy IGNCA) along with a sketch of the same

Published 6 April 2018 at 12:50pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 3:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

Indian Scientists have recently discovered something that our ancestors did. It seems even ancient Indians were keen watchers of the sky. Tune in for this very special interview with renowned Indian Astrophysicist Mayank Vahiya to know what this discovery is.

In a Paper published in the Indian Journal of History and Science titled
Oldest sky-chart with Supernova record
scientists Dr Mayank Vahiya, Dr Hrishikesh Joglekar and Dr Aniket Sule write about this extraordinary find.

