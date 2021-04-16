Highlights High Commission of India in Canberra opens photo exhibition for 75th anniversary of India's Independence

Pictures of freedom fighters like Rani Gaidinliu, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Dadabhai Naoroji and others exhibited

Exhibition is free and open for all, photos to be shared on social media too

Gaidinliu, a 13-year-old Naga girl led a revolt against the British rule in India in 1929. She was arrested in 1932 and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the then British government.





The then leaders of the independence movement in India sang songs in praise of her. Jawaharlal Nehru, who later went on to become independent India’s first prime minister, met her at Shillong Jail and gave her the title of ‘Rani’ (queen). She could only be released in 1947 after India became Independent.





Rani Gaidinliu is amongst the thousands of heroes of India's fight for independence, whose contribution is being remembered in this diamond jubilee year of Indian Independence.





The photo gallery showcase Indian freedom fighters. Source: Supplied by the High Commission of India





The High Commission of India in Canberra has inaugurated a photo exhibition today to pay tribute to India's freedom fighters such as Rani Gaidinliu, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Dadabhai Naoroji and others.





The exhibition has been titled 'Indian Freedom Fighters'.





Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO Canberra holds photo exhibition to usher in 75th anniversary of India's independence from Britain SBS Hindi 16/04/2021 07:00







Indian freedom fighter Dadabhai Naoroji (4 September 1825 – 30 June 1917) Source: Supplied by the High Commission of India





Second Secretary and Head of Chancery at the High Commission, Ajay Aggarwal, says this exhibition will usher in the international celebration of India's 75th year of Independence in 2022.





“India will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence next year. Our prime minister inaugurated the global celebrations last month at Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat. The celebration will go on for 75 weeks. Our exhibition is the part of that global celebration,” elaborates Mr Aggarwal.











The exhibition opened on 16 April. Source: Supplied by the High Commission of India





Mr Aggarwal says the exhibition is free and will go on for a few weeks.





“We’ll share pictures of our freedom fighters on social media for those who unable to attend the exhibition in Canberra,” he adds.





