SBS Hindi

'Captain of her ship', this Australian Indian female pilot wants to inspire girls to follow their hearts

SBS Hindi

Nerita Somers flying high

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2018 at 2:23pm, updated 13 September 2018 at 4:38pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Nerita Somers is one of just three young Australian Indian females who will soon fly high in the skies.

Published 22 August 2018 at 2:23pm, updated 13 September 2018 at 4:38pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Nerita Somers is among only three women of Indian origin to have trained as a commercial pilot in Australia.

Nerita was born in South Africa and came to Australia with her family in 1999.

“Coming from an Indian family, they wanted me to get a stable job, that was paramount and so I studied commerce”, says Nerita.”

However, Nerita says she grew up with a love for aviation and planes and remembers with fondness how her grandfather, took her and her younger brother to the annual aviation shows.

"I went to these shows but never saw any female pilots! I kept reading about aviation and my interest kept growing. I was especially inspired by Anny Divya, the youngest woman commander of Boeing 777 who is a pilot with Air India," Nerita says. 
Nerita Somers trained as a commercial pilot
Source: Supplied


In 2017 Nerita decided to go intor aviation as a career.

She says, “My father and I have a very good relationship and though he was a bit anxious to start with, seeing my passion he gave me all his blessings.”

She wrote her aviation exam successfully and was so delighted that it’s now her mission to inspire other women to take up aviation as a hobby or a career. 
Nerita with her brotherand father Ajit Somers
Source: Supplied


The biggest challenge she says was being a female and at that, one of a different racial background.

“I don’t see any female commercial pilots looking like me, so I hope to change the dynamics. The other challenge was not having any role models in the industry and I hope to change that.”

A recent study by the International Society of Women Airline Pilots found that India has the highest proportion of female commercial pilots in the world at 12 per cent - twice as high as in most western countries, including the United States.  Globally less than five per cent of pilots are women.
India female pilots
Air India says it has set a world record by flying around the world with an all-female crew. Source: AAP


The message Nerita gives other young women is to go for it, without thinking of any negativities or expectations of what paths women should pursue. “At the end of the day, you are the captain of your ship.”

Nerita hopes to get her commercial pilot license by 2019.

Follow SBS Hindi on 
FACEBOOK
 and 
TWITTER


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा