Car Parade to create awareness

Published 5 January 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 1:30pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Blue Datto Foundation organised The Blue Datto Car Parade with some partner organisations. The aim of this event was to create awareness about new driving laws. On this occasion, some educational talk will be conducted. Ms. Nimisha, Instructor, Academy of Road Safety shares the details with Harita Mehta
