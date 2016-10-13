'Carers of Mentally ill patients also need support' says Prabhat Sangwan

Mental Heath is still taken as a stigma in our society and most of the families are not aware about the support available for people caring for mentally ill patients. People also don't access the support which is available and there is long gap that exists.





Most of the people are not aware about the carers or even aware about the fact that carer do have needs. Limited knowledge about the available services, cultural stigma and language barriers often turn them away from seeking help.





Prabhat Sangwan says, Mental health is not physical, I mean you can see if there is temp, flu. People would lend their support to a sick person but often shoo away from mental health patient. It is just because of lack of information. She adds, there is stigma and shame attached to mental illness. Families find it difficult to accept that a family member has a mental problem. And thats why they prefer to keep it within themselves.











Senior woman in wheelchair in the nature Source: Getty Images





Ms Sangwan says that another important thing to remember is , that family too needs some helping hand. People tend to ask how the patient is doing but forget to check on the person who is taking care of patient.





In this talk, Prabhat Sangwan details the services, which are available for the carers of the patients from Mind Australia.





Tune in …















