Caring for Carers

In many migrant communities providing daily care for family and friends is a way of life and not something you ask for help with.





According to the 2011 Census, almost 1.9 million people provide unpaid care in the community.





A third of them are from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.





Carers NSWs Elena Katrakis says there are personal impacts on carers.





"When you are a carer you do not have the time or you are not able to engage with the social activities. Often depending on the person that you are caring you are not able to work, you are not able to engage in the work force, it can be quite heavy financial impacts, but also psychological and wellbeing issues for carers.











She says carers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds can suffer social isolation, language and cultural barriers and dont seek help.





There are counselling services to help carers explore ways to deal with difficult situations and bring balance to their lives.











Elena Katrakis says there are also special programs for multicultural carers.





There is a range of financial assistance for carers from Centrelink.





Carers who provide daily care for children or adults may be entitled to an allowance of up to $123.50 per fortnight.





Other payments and supplements may be accessed depending on eligibility.











More information is available from Carers Australia www.carersaustralia.com.au or phone 1800 242 636.





















