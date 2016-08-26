Catching up with Richa Chaddha

SBS Hindi

Published 26 August 2016 at 12:31pm, updated 21 September 2016 at 2:54am
By Anita Barar
I prepare myself for a role to a certain extent only says Richa Chaddha while speaking with Anita Barar

Richa Chaddha was in Melbourne for Indian film festival event.

When asked if there is a role of a particular leading star which perhaps she would like to do, she said that there are many but the reality is that one has to be a star to have a commercial success roles.

She added that she is a gifted artist and can easily slip into any kind of role.

Was Sarbjits introvert wifes role a challenge to her, she said Every body has different shades of personality and one must explore it and acting is to explore it or else, it would be very boring.

Richa Chaddha, after debuting with a bit role in the comedy film Oye Lucky ! Lucky Oye, made a lasting impression in film Masaan. This film when screened in Cannes Film festival got a standing ovation. Recently she was seen in film Sarabjeet as Sarabjeets wife. Her role in Gangs of Wassipur as a foul- tongued wife of a gangster got her Filmfare award.

When asked that which director she would like to work with, she said there are many at the moment who are very talented like Imtiaz Ali, Zoya Akhtar, Neeraj Pande, Shoojit SircarShujit Sarkar to name a few.

 

 

