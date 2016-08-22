Catching up with Shalmali Kholgade

Shalmali Shamali was in Melbourne during Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.





When asked about her theatre experience, Shalmali kholgade, a bubbly young singer with a sparkle in eyes straight away got into reciting the lines of her High school play My fair lady.





These are the lines which perhaps I would remember till death giggling Shalmali said.





Speaking with Anita barar, she told how she sent her audio recording of an English song to Amit Driwedi and got her first song.











Her first song Pershaan from film Ishqzaade was not only a critically acclaimed song but was a commercial success too.





She won film fare award for the same along with many other major film awards.





Daughter of Uma Kholgade - an Indian classical singer and theatre personality, she had earlier acted in a Konkani language film too. But as she said, Singing is what she enjoys the most. And she loved singing for her favourite leading lady on screen - Deepika Padukone.





Her blockbuster chart topper Balam Pichkari and daru desi was filmed on her.



