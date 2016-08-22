SBS Hindi

Catching up with Shalmali Kholgade

Shalmali at IFFM launch

Shalmali at IFFM launch

Published 22 August 2016 at 6:06pm
By Anita Barar
Nothing but Singing and Music gives me the real happiness says Shalmali Kholgade while talking to Anita Barar on her visit to Melbourne.

Shalmali Shamali was in Melbourne during Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

When asked about her theatre experience, Shalmali kholgade, a bubbly young singer with a sparkle in eyes straight away got into reciting the lines of her High school play My fair lady.

These are the lines which perhaps I would remember till death giggling Shalmali said.

Speaking with Anita barar, she told how she sent her audio recording of an English song to Amit Driwedi and got her first song.



Her first song Pershaan from film Ishqzaade was not only a critically acclaimed song but was a commercial success too.

She won film fare award for the same along with many other major film awards.

Daughter of Uma Kholgade - an Indian classical singer and theatre personality, she had earlier acted in a Konkani language film too. But as she said, Singing is what she enjoys the most. And she loved singing for her favourite leading lady on screen - Deepika Padukone.

Her blockbuster chart topper Balam Pichkari and daru desi was filmed on her.

Now with another chart topper baby ko bass pasand hai from Sultan, a very down to earth kind Shalmali is not only just a talented new breed of playback singers but is here to stay.

