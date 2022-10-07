SBS Hindi

Diwali 2022: Diwali flavour brightens up Blacktown mood

Blacktown Diwali Mela (Fair) held on 2 October, 2022. Credit: SBS Hindi

Published 7 October 2022 at 1:27pm
By Priyanka Hatwalne
For the Indian community, Diwali Mela (fair) is an opportunity to reconnect with cultural roots and to introduce children to the rich culture and heritage of the country. Last Sunday, Blacktown Diwali Mela entertained Sydney-siders with super-energetic dance performances and delicious Indian food. Listen to this podcast to find out what the attendees and participants thought about the event.

The following images were taken at the Blacktown Diwali Mela held on 2 October this year.
blac3.jpg
Credit: SBS Hindi
blac2.jpg
Credit: SBS Hindi
blac1.jpg
Credit: SBS Hindi
blac4.jpg
Credit: SBS Hindi
blac8.jpg
Credit: SBS Hindi
blac5.jpg
Credit: SBS Hindi
