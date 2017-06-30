SBS Hindi

Census shows a new texture of Australia

SBS Hindi

AUSTRALIA, Adelaide: Parade marchers carry Australian and Indian flags during the Australia Day Parade on January 26, 2015.

AUSTRALIA, Adelaide: Parade marchers carry Australian and Indian flags during the Australia Day Parade on January 26, 2015. Source: AAP Image/NEWZULU/JOSEPHINE LIM

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 June 2017 at 6:21pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The census data revealed that since 2011, out of new 1.3 million new migrants 163000 new migrants from India made Australia their home. Anita Barar speaks with Social researcher Surjeet Dhanji who is associated with University of Melbourne, Australia India Institute and Ph.D. on Indian diaspora in Melbourne, about what the new Australian texture is.

Published 30 June 2017 at 6:21pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As the census data shows, a total of 1.3 million new migrants have come to Australia since 2011, from various countries. Out of this, the most prominent being 191000 from China and 163000 arriving from India.

For the first time, there is a clear shift that a large size of overseas born population is from Asia compare to Europe. The face and texture of Australia is changing.

As Surjeet Dhanji says. It is now more multicultural

Though English remains the main language, Mandarin is the second-most common language spoken at home with 2.5% of the population. Arabic Language is the third most common.

With Indian diaspora sealing its very presence in Australia, Hindi has emerged as top Indian language spoken in Australia. The state-wise figure of Hindi-speakers is :

 

NSW - 67,034

VICTORIA - 51,241

QUEENSLAND - 18,163

SOUTH AUSTRALIA - 7,310

WESTERN AUSTRALIA - 10,747

TASMANIA - 639

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY (ACT) - 3,646

NORTHERN TERRITORY - 852

 

Though, 30% preferred for no religion as the top answer to the religious belief question, Surjeet says, it does not mean that people are now less religious. Rather, there are many other factors, as there are few religions which did not appear for example Zoroastrian.

But, Australia's religious face is changing. Diversity is visible in religious and cultural belief. Islam has grown from 2.1 per cent to 2.6 over 10 years, Buddhism increased from 2.1 to 2.4 per cent and Hinduism had grown 0.7 to 1.9 per cent.

And As Surjeet points out, there are more temples, Gurudwara compare to a decade ago. And Hinduism is Australia's fastest-growing religion.

The census puts our population at 23.4 million people.

And as census data reflect, Australia has emerged more multicultural and its face is now more Asian than being European.

***





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023