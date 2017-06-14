Century old pictures depict how deep India-Australia relations are

SBS Hindi

Book Cover

Book Cover Source: Crystal Jordan_Australian Indian Hist. Soc.

Published 14 June 2017 at 4:46pm, updated 14 June 2017 at 10:29pm
By Vivek Asri
It was 1920. An Indian Harnam Singh used to live in Benalla village in Victoria. He died in January. But his Akhand Path happened in December that year only after Guru Granth Sahib arrived from India. A Picture of that Akhand Path is available. It is published in the book Are Indians and Ethnic Minority? Volume 5 - A Pictorial History written by Len Kenna and Crystal Jordan.

Jordan claims that this picture is the first evidence of Guru Granth Sahib in Australia. She says, “The photograph depicted about 13 Indians at the Akhand Path of an Indian named Harman Singh. There was not any evidence of Guru Granth Sahib in Australia, at that time. So it is the first actual documentation we have got of the Guru Granth Sahib, coming in Australia.”

Len Kenna
Len Kenna, Co-author of Are Indians and Ethnic Minority? Volume 5 - A Pictorial History. Source: Vivek Asri, SBS


The book by Len and Crystal contains dozens of such amazing pictures that have been collected by this historian duo during decades of their research. “The story behind the book is that we spent many years going to public functions. Nobody believed us. When we were researching in Northern Victoria, we came across a set of photos of Sikh cremation. We put them into an exhibition. We toured up and down the east coast of Australia. We went to India too. And then we put it into a book,” explains Kenna.

For Len Kenna, this is like collecting his childhood memories. He spent his childhood in Hamilton. A Sikh hawker used to visit his street there. And little Len would sit with this hawker listening to stories of India. His love for India and Indian culture ignited by these stories and consequently he spent all his life researching history of Indian migration in Australia.

Akhand Path in 1920 (Banella)
Akhand Path in 1920 (Banella) Source: From the book 'Are Indians and Ethnic Minority? Volume 5 - A Pictorial History' written by Len Kenna and Crystal Jordan.


Crystal Jordan explains that the latest book is volume 5 and all the volumes are related to each other. Other books have the stories of these pictures in words. And this book is a document that proves that relations between Indian and Australia are deeper than any other countries. In the words of Len Kenna, “India has contributed more to the development of Australia than any other country including England.”

Crystal Jordan
Crystal Jordan, Author and Historian Source: Supplied


Listen to the complete interview Len Kenna and Crystal Jordan by clicking on the play sign above.

