Chaitra Navratri: Know the significance, dos and don'ts from Pandit Hari Adhikari

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.
Various forms of Shakti are worshipped during Chaitra Navratri. Source: Getty Images/Dinodia Photo
Published 14 April 2021 at 10:09am
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Pandit Hari Adhikari of Gayatri Mandir in Brisbane explains the significance of Chaitra Navratri. The Hindu festival is being celebrated from Tuesday, 13 April 2021 to Thursday, 22 April 2021 in India and Australia.
