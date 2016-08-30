Challenges in Small Scale Business

For more SBS Small Business Stories:
Getty Images Source: Getty Images
Published 30 August 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 28 September 2016 at 12:51am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
First 2-3 years in any business are crucial. To understand the challenges one can face for a new business, Anita Barar speaks with Wasif Hafieez, design associate and facilitator at Martin College for Graphic Design.
Published 30 August 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 28 September 2016 at 12:51am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share