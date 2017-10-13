Chance for cricketers from South Asian community

Cricketers of South Asian heritage based in Australia have an opportunity to represent their respective countries on the field as Big Bash franchise Melbourne Renegades join hands with Cricket Victoria to organise a new competition.





The aim of the competition is to integrate the South Asian communities by promoting different local community leagues to work together under the Harmony In Cricket Association.











Event Format





As many as 50 players will be selected per nation to attend trials at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 29th. Of them, 15 will be selected to represent their country of origin.





The games will be played over three weeks with each team playing two games in a day. The top two teams will then qualify for the finals. The games will be played on the following dates:





November 12th, 2017 from 9am to 5pm

November 19th, 2017 from 9am to 5pm

December 3rd, 2017 from 9am to 1pm

The Grand Final will be played on 10th December, 2017 at the Melbourne Renegades Family Day in Geelong.





The best cricketer from each team will then be selected to represent Melbourne Renegades in a series against Sydney Thunder in February.









