Chance of a lifetime for six teenagers

Published 2 January 2020 at 12:41pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
A music business that’s changed the lives of thousands of young Australians is offering six teenagers the chance of a lifetime. Thanks to a former Olympian, for the first time this year, students facing hardship are being offered free tuition and the chance to perform live in a band. Listen to know the details:

