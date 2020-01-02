Chance of a lifetime for six teenagers

The Big Music store in Crows Nest, Sydney Source: Google
Published 2 January 2020 at 12:41pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
A music business that’s changed the lives of thousands of young Australians is offering six teenagers the chance of a lifetime. Thanks to a former Olympian, for the first time this year, students facing hardship are being offered free tuition and the chance to perform live in a band. Listen to know the details:
