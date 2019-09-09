SBS Hindi

'Chandrayaan-2 might lead to a new study in science' says Dr Nikhel Gupta

SBS Hindi

Chandrayaan 2 India's Moon mission's control room. The space agency lost communication with its spacecraft just before it was due to land.

Chandrayaan 2 India's Moon mission's control room. The space agency lost communication with its spacecraft just before it was due to land. Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2019 at 11:42am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Dr Nikhel Gupta, a research fellow at University of Melbourne's School of Physics, said, “If there was no technical glitch in lander Vikram, it would open a window for new science. It could throw more light on what we already have learned about the moon’s magnetic field.”

Published 9 September 2019 at 11:42am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
India’s moon mission, Chandrayaan 2 was moments away from making a soft landing on the moon on Saturday before it lost contact with India’s space agency, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

But all is not lost, says Dr Nikhel Gupta, a research fellow at the School of Physics at the University of Melbourne.

As ISRO said, India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to lunar science despite the loss of communication with the lander Vikram.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission was launched on its journey to the Moon on July 22.

It reached Moon's orbit on August 20 2019.

The lander Vikram lost communication when it was around 2.1 km away from its intended landing on the south pole of Moon in early hours of September 7.

"The mission’s finding will enrich NASA's understanding of who is planning its mission/s. It will also help other countries including Australia who has renewed its space program after being nonexistent for decades," Dr Gupta said while talking about Chandrayaan-2 mission’s various phases and objectives.

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी