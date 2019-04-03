SBS Hindi

Changes in skilled migration points system announced

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg were up early to sell the government's budget

Source: AAP

Published 3 April 2019 at 4:44pm, updated 4 April 2019 at 6:24pm
By Vivek Kumar
The federal government has announced changes to the Skilled Migration Points Test.

Changes coming into effect from November 2019 will affect applicants with a partner and single applicants.

From November 2019, the points test will be adjusted to award additional points to the primary applicants, where their partner has competent English, but cannot meet the requirements for skilled partner points, according to Chaman Preet, from Melbourne-based Migration and Education Experts.

At present, any visa applicant can claim additional points for his or her partner’s skills and English competency.

“The applicants can claim points if their partners fulfil given conditions. The partners should be younger than 45; they should be good at English, and they should have a skill that can be assessed,” says Chaman Preet. 

New changes will benefit single applicants also.

Single applicants will be awarded additional points to ensure they are not disadvantaged.

However, how the system will calculate points is not clear yet. 

“We are waiting for the details, so we do not know how the new system will work. However, from the sound of it, the new system seems beneficial to the applicants”, says Chaman Preet.

