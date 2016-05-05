SBS Hindi

Cheese Sticks For Mother's Day

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks Source: Satish Gupta

Published 5 May 2016 at 4:11pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Are you thinking of cooking up something special for mum this mother's day? Try this recipe for Cheese Sticks but make sure Dad does the frying!

Available in other languages
 

CHEESE STICKS

 

Cooking time 25 minutes. Serves 4 persons.

 

·200 grams cream cheese

·½ cup cooked spinach

·1 cup mozzarella cheese

·1 tsp salt

·1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

·2 cups bread crumbs

·½ tsp garlic powder

·1 egg

·Oil for deep frying

 

Method:

 

Place cream cheese, cooked spinach, mozzarella cheese, salt, black pepper and garlic powder in a mixing bowl. Mix them well and spread in a shallow plate to make equal thickness. Keep this plate in a fridge for 10 minutes. Then cut the mixture in thin strips. Cut each strip in 1 inch long pieces.

 

Beat 1 egg in another bowl. Dip the pieces in egg mixture. Roll this in bread crumbs. Repeat for all pieces.

 

Deep fry till golden brown.

 

Serve hot with tomato sauce or chutney.

 





