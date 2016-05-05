Cheese Sticks For Mother's Day







CHEESE STICKS











Cooking time 25 minutes. Serves 4 persons.











·200 grams cream cheese





·½ cup cooked spinach





·1 cup mozzarella cheese





·1 tsp salt





·1 tsp freshly ground black pepper





·2 cups bread crumbs





·½ tsp garlic powder





·1 egg





·Oil for deep frying











Method:











Place cream cheese, cooked spinach, mozzarella cheese, salt, black pepper and garlic powder in a mixing bowl. Mix them well and spread in a shallow plate to make equal thickness. Keep this plate in a fridge for 10 minutes. Then cut the mixture in thin strips. Cut each strip in 1 inch long pieces.











Beat 1 egg in another bowl. Dip the pieces in egg mixture. Roll this in bread crumbs. Repeat for all pieces.











Deep fry till golden brown.











Serve hot with tomato sauce or chutney.



















