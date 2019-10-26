SBS Hindi

Chef claims he was paid just 12 dollars per hour while employed at Melbourne restaurant

Former Rockpool chef Rohit Karki speaks to the media outside the Federal Court in Melbourne

Former Rockpool chef Rohit Karki speaks to the media outside the Federal Court in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 26 October 2019 at 2:11pm, updated 26 October 2019 at 2:15pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
A chef who claims he was underpaid while working at the Rockpool restaurant in Melbourne has taken his claim to the Federal Court. The man says he was paid just 12 dollars per hour and sometimes slept at the restaurant when rostered on consecutive shifts lasting 20 hours each.

