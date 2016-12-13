Chennai fights back after Cyclone Hardah hit Tamilnadu!

Cyclone Hardah at Chennai Source: ANI
Published 13 December 2016 at 4:31pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Four people have died after Cyclone Vardah hit the Tamil Nadu coast on Monday, making landfall about 15 km away from the capital Chennai. The cyclone, which has weakened now, struck land with a wind speed of 120 and 130 kmph, bringing with it heavy rain that lashed the coast in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj has this report………
Published 13 December 2016 at 4:31pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share