Chennai fights back after Cyclone Hardah hit Tamilnadu!

Cyclone Hardah at Chennai

Cyclone Hardah at Chennai Source: ANI

Published 13 December 2016 at 4:31pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Four people have died after Cyclone Vardah hit the Tamil Nadu coast on Monday, making landfall about 15 km away from the capital Chennai. The cyclone, which has weakened now, struck land with a wind speed of 120 and 130 kmph, bringing with it heavy rain that lashed the coast in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj has this report………

