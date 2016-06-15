CHICKEN ROUNDS











Cooking time 30 to 35 minutes. Serves 4 to 5 persons.











Ingredients:





·1 packet of Monaco snack biscuits





·1 cup shredded chicken





·1 cup boiled, peeled and grated potatoes





·½ cup spring onions





·2 tabs sweet corn





·2 green chili - chopped





·1/3 cup red capsicum chopped





·Salt to taste





·½ cup semolina





·2 tabs butter





·3 tabs plain flour





·½ cup milk





·2 eggs





·1cup bread crumbs





·Oil for deep frying











Method:











Heat butter in a heavy bottom pan. Add the plain flour and semolina and sauté. Then add the onions, sweet corn, chopped capsicum, chopped green, other spices and milk. Bring it to a boil. Cook for a few minutes and then keep aside.











Now spread this white sauce on 1 Monaco biscuit. Then spread the shredded chicken. Cover with another biscuit. Then dip this biscuit unit in beaten eggs and finally roll in bread crumbs. Deep fry and serve hot.

























