SBS Hindi

Chicken Rounds

SBS Hindi

Chicken Rounds

Chicken Rounds Source: Satish Gupta

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 June 2016 at 6:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Are you craving a snack with a difference?Try these deliciously different Chicken Rounds.

Published 15 June 2016 at 6:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
CHICKEN ROUNDS

 

Cooking time 30 to 35 minutes. Serves 4 to 5 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·1 packet of Monaco snack biscuits

·1 cup shredded chicken

·1 cup boiled, peeled and grated potatoes

·½ cup spring onions

·2 tabs sweet corn

·2 green chili - chopped

·1/3 cup red capsicum chopped

·Salt to taste

·½ cup semolina

·2 tabs butter

·3 tabs plain flour

·½ cup milk

·2 eggs

·1cup bread crumbs

·Oil for deep frying

 

Method:

 

Heat butter in a heavy bottom pan. Add the plain flour and semolina and sauté. Then add the onions, sweet corn, chopped capsicum, chopped green, other spices and milk. Bring it to a boil. Cook for a few minutes and then keep aside.

 

Now spread this white sauce on 1 Monaco biscuit. Then spread the shredded chicken. Cover with another biscuit. Then dip this biscuit unit in beaten eggs and finally roll in bread crumbs. Deep fry and serve hot.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds