CHICKEN ROUNDS
Cooking time 30 to 35 minutes. Serves 4 to 5 persons.
Ingredients:
·1 packet of Monaco snack biscuits
·1 cup shredded chicken
·1 cup boiled, peeled and grated potatoes
·½ cup spring onions
·2 tabs sweet corn
·2 green chili - chopped
·1/3 cup red capsicum chopped
·Salt to taste
·½ cup semolina
·2 tabs butter
·3 tabs plain flour
·½ cup milk
·2 eggs
·1cup bread crumbs
·Oil for deep frying
Method:
Heat butter in a heavy bottom pan. Add the plain flour and semolina and sauté. Then add the onions, sweet corn, chopped capsicum, chopped green, other spices and milk. Bring it to a boil. Cook for a few minutes and then keep aside.
Now spread this white sauce on 1 Monaco biscuit. Then spread the shredded chicken. Cover with another biscuit. Then dip this biscuit unit in beaten eggs and finally roll in bread crumbs. Deep fry and serve hot.