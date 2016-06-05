









CHICKEN VERMICELLI











Cooking time 30 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.











Ingredients:





·1 cup fine vermicelli





·600 grams chicken breast





·2 tabs oil





·3 to 4 bay leaf





·5 to 6 green cardamom





·2 inch long cinnamon stick





·8 to 10 black peppercorn





·6 to 8 cloves





·1 tsp cumin seeds





·1 onion chopped





·1 tsp ginger garlic paste





·3 tomatoes





·1 tsp coriander powder





·½ tsp red chili powder





·Salt to taste





·½ tsp Garam Masala





·¼ tsp turmeric powder





·½ tsp grated lemon rind











Method:











Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan. Add the bay leaves, green cardamom, cinnamon stick, black pepper corn, cloves and cumin seeds. As the cumin seeds turn brown, add the onion and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Then add the tomatoes, spices and salt. Finally add the chicken pieces and dry vermicelli. Mix well and sprinkle lemon rind on top. Cover and reduce heat. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes.











Serve hot with red chili flakes.



















