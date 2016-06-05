CHICKEN VERMICELLI
Cooking time 30 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.
Ingredients:
·1 cup fine vermicelli
·600 grams chicken breast
·2 tabs oil
·3 to 4 bay leaf
·5 to 6 green cardamom
·2 inch long cinnamon stick
·8 to 10 black peppercorn
·6 to 8 cloves
·1 tsp cumin seeds
·1 onion chopped
·1 tsp ginger garlic paste
·3 tomatoes
·1 tsp coriander powder
·½ tsp red chili powder
·Salt to taste
·½ tsp Garam Masala
·¼ tsp turmeric powder
·½ tsp grated lemon rind
Method:
Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan. Add the bay leaves, green cardamom, cinnamon stick, black pepper corn, cloves and cumin seeds. As the cumin seeds turn brown, add the onion and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Then add the tomatoes, spices and salt. Finally add the chicken pieces and dry vermicelli. Mix well and sprinkle lemon rind on top. Cover and reduce heat. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes.
Serve hot with red chili flakes.