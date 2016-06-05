SBS Hindi

Chicken Vermicelli

SBS Hindi

Chicken Vermicelli

Chicken Vermicelli Source: Satish Gupta

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2016 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this cold rainy weather if you crave something hot and spicy, try this quick Chicken Vermicelli!

Published 5 June 2016 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages





CHICKEN VERMICELLI

 

Cooking time 30 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·1 cup fine vermicelli

·600 grams chicken breast

·2 tabs oil

·3 to 4 bay leaf

·5 to 6 green cardamom

·2 inch long cinnamon stick

·8 to 10 black peppercorn

·6 to 8 cloves

·1 tsp cumin seeds

·1 onion chopped

·1 tsp ginger garlic paste

·3 tomatoes

·1 tsp coriander powder

·½ tsp red chili powder

·Salt to taste

·½ tsp Garam Masala

·¼ tsp turmeric powder

·½ tsp grated lemon rind

 

Method:

 

Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan. Add the bay leaves, green cardamom, cinnamon stick, black pepper corn, cloves and cumin seeds. As the cumin seeds turn brown, add the onion and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Then add the tomatoes, spices and salt. Finally add the chicken pieces and dry vermicelli. Mix well and sprinkle lemon rind on top. Cover and reduce heat. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes.

 

Serve hot with red chili flakes.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds