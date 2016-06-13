SBS Hindi

Child care, flood, economy dominated the campaign

SBS Hindi

Bill Shorten, right, and Chris Bowen

Bill Shorten, right, and Chris Bowen Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 20 June 2016 at 12:15pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Child-care affordability dominated the the federal election campaign last week amidst deadly weather on Australia's east coast .

Published 13 June 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 20 June 2016 at 12:15pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Labor, the Coalition and the Greens have been promoting their visions on the issue of child-care affordability.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said he stands by comments he made on women and child care, saying it is not just a women's issue, it is an economic issue.

 

Both the leaders showed concerns over flood affected people and their business. Both appealed to insurance companies to help and support the victims.

 

Mr Shorten unveiled Labor's 10-year economic plan with a pledge to return to budget surplus in 2020, same as the Coalition, but without its 50-billion-dollar corporate-tax cut.

 

Opposition Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen clarified his party's position later, outlining a 6.1-billion-dollar proposal for budget savings.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds