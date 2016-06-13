Child care, flood, economy dominated the campaign

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Labor, the Coalition and the Greens have been promoting their visions on the issue of child-care affordability.





Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said he stands by comments he made on women and child care, saying it is not just a women's issue, it is an economic issue.











Both the leaders showed concerns over flood affected people and their business. Both appealed to insurance companies to help and support the victims.











Mr Shorten unveiled Labor's 10-year economic plan with a pledge to return to budget surplus in 2020, same as the Coalition, but without its 50-billion-dollar corporate-tax cut.











Opposition Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen clarified his party's position later, outlining a 6.1-billion-dollar proposal for budget savings.





















