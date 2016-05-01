Children have no say in the Earth they will inherit: Amitabha Singh

Shortcut Safari movie poster Source: Shortcut Safari Facebook
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
According to filmmaker Amitabha Singh he felt that children have no say in the future of our planet they are going to inherit from us and thats what motivated him to make Shortcut Safari. Tune in for this free flowing chat with film-maker and well known Cinematographer Amitabha Singh. We spoke to him about his just released movie shortcut Safari and his earlier works including films like Khosla ka Ghosla, Chillar Party and The Good Road.
