Children to Celebrate Hindi Divas in Sydney

Children performing at last year's Hindi Divas function

Children performing at last year's Hindi Divas function Source: Mala Mehta / IABBV School

Published 27 August 2016 at 5:06pm, updated 27 August 2016 at 7:39pm
By Pallavi Jain
Hindi Divas is being celebrated by the IABBV Hindi School in Sydney tomorrow. Hindi Divas which is celebrated every year around the world on 14th September is being celebrated in advance by the school. We spoke to founder of the school, Mrs. Mala Mehta to know more about the event and also got a glimpse of the drama that the kids who study in the school will present. Mrs. Mala Mehta has been honoured with the Medal of the Order of Australia and the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. This event organised by the IABBV School and the Australian Hindi Committee will be held tomorrow at Thornleigh West PS, Giblet Avenue, Thornleigh from 10am to 1pm. There is no fee to attend this event.

