China targets tariffs on Australian barley as rift widens

Highlights The Chinese government has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 80 per cent on Australian barley.

Around half of Australia’s barley is exported to China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

The federal government says the move by China to impose tariffs on Australian barley imports is deeply concerning and unjustified.











Dr Pradeep Taneja, a lecturer in Chinese politics, political economy, and international relations at the University of Melbourne, says imposing tariffs on Australian barley is a political game.





“Other than barley, China is now putting a ban on four Australian beef abattoirs which were exporting beef to China. In this case, they (China) are not talking dumping but raising some health certificate issues.”





Dr Taneja said for so many reasons, the relations between Australia and China have soured in the last few years and COVID-19 has added fuel to the fire.





“Recently it has gone down further, following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call for an independent international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19,” Dr Taneja says.





The Chinese embassy in Canberra last month warned of economic sanctions if the PM continued to push for the investigation.





“Ambassador of China in an interview with the Australian Financial Review said beef eaters in China might avoid Australian beef and tourists and students from China might decide against coming to Australia.”





Dr Taneja said it is well known that China wasn’t happy with Australian laws against foreign interference.





“Malcolm Turnbull brought those new laws and its target was China. So China wasn’t happy,” Dr Taneja says.





"It is well known China falls below the quality standard. Hence to put a ban on Australian beef is nothing but a political tactic.”





It's the beginning of the sowing season for barley farmers across Australia.





And after months of battling drought, conditions this year are promising.





But the tariff conditions by China could impact the agriculture industry of Australia.





It could decimate parts of the industry.





China accuses Australian suppliers of exporting barley at a lower price than it charges on the domestic market, undermining local Chinese producers.





The Chinese government says Australia has 10 days to provide an explanation, but trade minister Simon Birmingham has told Sky News the accusations are unfounded.





