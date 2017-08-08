"Chotee Katvaa Kand"- Mysterious Braid Chopper

The amazing News doing the rounds in Indian media is about women complaining that an unknown, invisible person or ghost or specter is silently and swiftly chopping off their plait.











These cases started off in Delhi and soon spread to UP, MP, Bihar and Chatisgarh. More than 100 women have come before the TV cameras to claim that an invisible entity is chopping off their hair. They complained of a severe headache and then losing consciousness and waking up to find their long braid was gone! No it does not vanish! The mysterious hair dresser leaves the braid besides the women whose age can be anywhere between 15 to 50 years. So much have the women in small towns got shaken up that they are now sleeping with helmets on their heads. Some are tying their hair back in a bun. Others are worshipping Goddess Kali to protect their plait (braid).





In Bulandshahr there were two reports of braid chopping. Two more cases were reported from Khurja and Kakod areas on Friday. The hair of an old woman was chopped off in Ferozepur area of Dholna in Kansganj district on Thursday night sending shock waves.























According to the Hindi Daily Patrika, Raju Kannaujia a resident of Gomti Nagar Lucknow said that he and his wife heard some noises around 1 am that woke them up. Suddenly, they found of Raju's wife's braid was cut off. Raju says it was lying it was lying on the floor beside her.

















According to The Hindu News Paper, the Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh (DGP) Sulkhan Singh has issued an advisory to all district police chiefs to allay public concerns after a section of the media reported cases of alleged ‘choti katna’ (braid cutting), giving it a sensational angle of witchcraft.! The police also said that there "is no organised gang involved" in the incidents.

















Some Pundits claim that these mysterious hair chops will continue till a Lunar eclipse. Psychologists claim this is nonsense these incidents have nothing to do with Lunar eclipse. Social Scientists say there are no ghosts and the police claims these are merely rumors!





Sudhish Pachauri wisely claims that,"perhaps these rural women want to get modernised and don't enjoy sporting a long braid and perchance quietly chop it off themselves!" He does hastily add, "Then again I stand corrected."











What is your theory on the Mysterious Braid Chopping or "Chotee Katwaa Kand"?









