Chris Bowen- MP & Shadow Treasurer on Negative Gearing

Published 13 April 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 13 April 2016 at 9:42pm
Available in other languages
Labor MP and Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen spoke with Kumud Merani in an SBS Hindi exclusive. He outlined Labor's Negative gearing policy and Capital Gains Tax cuts. Mr Bowen recently organized an event for Vaishakhi and Holi and has even held a Diwali event in the past to create awareness and respect for Multiculturalism in Australia.
