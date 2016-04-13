SBS Hindi

Chris Bowen- MP & Shadow Treasurer on Negative Gearing

SBS Hindi

Chris Bowen

Chris Bowen Source: Paul Miller

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 April 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 13 April 2016 at 9:42pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Labor MP and Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen spoke with Kumud Merani in an SBS Hindi exclusive. He outlined Labor's Negative gearing policy and Capital Gains Tax cuts. Mr Bowen recently organized an event for Vaishakhi and Holi and has even held a Diwali event in the past to create awareness and respect for Multiculturalism in Australia.

Published 13 April 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 13 April 2016 at 9:42pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds