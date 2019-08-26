SBS Hindi

Chris Bowen pays tribute to Arun Jaitley

Chris Bowen and the Late Arun Jaitley

Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi/EPA/STRINGER

Published 26 August 2019 at 4:10pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 12:17pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Chris Bowen the Shadow Minister for Health pays tribute to India's veteran politician and ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Chris Bown shared a warm relationship with Mr Jaitley and offers his condolences to the community. Speaking of Arun Jaitley, Mr Bowen says, "Jaitley believed in a very close relationship between India and Australia."

