Chris Bowen pays tribute to Arun Jaitley

Published 26 August 2019 at 4:10pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 12:17pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Chris Bowen the Shadow Minister for Health pays tribute to India's veteran politician and ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Chris Bown shared a warm relationship with Mr Jaitley and offers his condolences to the community. Speaking of Arun Jaitley, Mr Bowen says, "Jaitley believed in a very close relationship between India and Australia."
