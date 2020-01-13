Citizenship Amendment Act is about giving citizenship to people and not taking it away, reiterated India’s Prime Minister.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: AAP Image/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Published 13 January 2020 at 4:44pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the youth of the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Belur Math during his 2 days Kolkata visit. He reiterated that the Act was brought to give citizenship to people and not take it away from anyone. Indian News Analyst Mr Sudhish Pachaudi gives us a report on this and other news stories.
Published 13 January 2020 at 4:44pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share