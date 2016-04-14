SBS Hindi

Classical Indian Music Heals

Madhvi Mohindra

Madhvi Mohindra Source: Madhvi supplied

Published 14 April 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 3:54pm
By Kumud Merani
Dr Madhvi Mohindra runs free workshops on the healing effects of Classical Indian music. She has a doctorate in the healing powers of classical music and is also a counselor. Madhvi spoke with Kumud Merani about the music therapy.

