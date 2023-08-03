Sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee asserts classical music has its own coolness

Mr Chatterjee introduced the groundbreaking idea of the 'Shastriya Syndicate' - an Indian classical band, which represents his extraordinary and pioneering venture.





This band is renowned for blending pure traditional Indian classical music with contemporary sounds and collaborating with various musical cultures, transcending boundaries.





Mr Chatterjee has an impressive discography that includes several international albums. Among them, 'Lehar' and 'Stringstruck' stand out as popular chart-toppers and have earned prestigious awards.



Pt Purbayan Chatterjee (Sitar) and Jay Dabgar (Tabla) Currently, Mr Chatterjee is touring Australia and New Zealand, where he is accompanied by a well known Melbourne-based Tabla player, Jay Dabgar, for the Australian leg of the tour.





During this tour, Mr Chatterjee is revisiting his previous band, the 'Shastriya Syndicate'. One of the tracks from this band, titled 'Kalyani,' was recently released and has already gained popularity, finding its place on the charts.





Mr Chatterjee expressed his admiration for the Syndicate band, praising the exceptional talent of its musicians, who are considered some of the greatest masters.





He believes that the band's unique combination of musicians and instruments paves the way forward for the evolution of music.





