Sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee asserts classical music has its own coolness

Purbayan Chatterjee

Sitar player Pt. Purbayen Chatterjee Credit: Supplied/ Jay Dabgar

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Purbayan Chatterjee, the acclaimed sitar player hailing from the 'Maihar Gharana' in central India, is presently on a visit to Australia. In an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi, he emphasised the significance of embracing liberation and collaborating with diverse musical cultures, all while upholding the tradition and sensitivity of classical music in the contemporary 'zen age.'

Mr Chatterjee introduced the groundbreaking idea of the 'Shastriya Syndicate' - an Indian classical band, which represents his extraordinary and pioneering venture.

This band is renowned for blending pure traditional Indian classical music with contemporary sounds and collaborating with various musical cultures, transcending boundaries.

Mr Chatterjee has an impressive discography that includes several international albums. Among them, 'Lehar' and 'Stringstruck' stand out as popular chart-toppers and have earned prestigious awards.
Pt Purbayan Chatterjee and Jay Dabgar
Pt Purbayan Chatterjee (Sitar) and Jay Dabgar (Tabla)
Currently, Mr Chatterjee is touring Australia and New Zealand, where he is accompanied by a well known Melbourne-based Tabla player, Jay Dabgar, for the Australian leg of the tour.

During this tour, Mr Chatterjee is revisiting his previous band, the 'Shastriya Syndicate'. One of the tracks from this band, titled 'Kalyani,' was recently released and has already gained popularity, finding its place on the charts.

Mr Chatterjee expressed his admiration for the Syndicate band, praising the exceptional talent of its musicians, who are considered some of the greatest masters.

He believes that the band's unique combination of musicians and instruments paves the way forward for the evolution of music.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Keeping the Rudra veena alive in contemporary times image

Keeping the Rudra veena alive in contemporary times

SBS Hindi

20/10/202112:44
LISTEN TO
Santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma image

लोकप्रिय संतूर सम्राट पंडित शिव कुमार शर्मा

SBS Hindi

16/05/202206:01
LISTEN TO
‘Singer must have appreciation for literature,’ says Indian Idol finalist image

‘Singer must have appreciation for literature,’ says Indian Idol finalist

SBS Hindi

10/06/202213:15
Share

Recommended for you

11:37
Poster02.jpg

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne shortlists Hindi short film crafted by Malayalam crew

07:28
Multi-ethnic adults education classroom

Additional security required for migrant workers on temporary visas

07:23
Mohamed Rafi

Remembering the melodious legend Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary

07:31
India: Haryana Nuh violence

India report : Five deaths reported in north India amidst violent incidents

14:55
pallavi3.jpg

'There are no ceilings now': Bollywood star Pallavi Sharda takes key Screen Australia role

12:36
Neelam Kothari who will soon hit the screen with her upcoming project 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season 3 was one of the judges for the dance competition.

Melbourne's talent on display in a mix of dance, entertainment and Bollywood

09:54
Dr Harshal Nandurkar.jpeg

King’s Birthday Honour 2023: Haematologist Professor Harshal Nandurkar honoured with AM

08:37
Wide shot family walking through airport with son riding on luggage

Tasmania expands permanent residency opportunities for skilled migrants

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Ditched Helicopter

SBS Hindi Newsflash 03 August 2023: Human remains found in the search for a missing Army helicopter crew

Multi-ethnic adults education classroom

Additional security required for migrant workers on temporary visas

pallavi3.jpg

'There are no ceilings now': Bollywood star Pallavi Sharda takes key Screen Australia role

Poster02.jpg

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne shortlists Hindi short film crafted by Malayalam crew