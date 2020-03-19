SBS Hindi

Cleaning workforce under pressure as demand grows from coronavirus

SBS Hindi

Cleaner Miguel Quiroz

Cleaner Miguel Quiroz Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2020 at 3:16pm
By Jen Scherer
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

A workforce critical to protection against COVID-19 is the cleaning industry - but it’s under extreme pressure. Resourcing is a concern as calls grow for the largely migrant workers to be given job safety, and for international students to be allowed to work more hours.

Published 19 March 2020 at 3:16pm
By Jen Scherer
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Often working out of hours and going unnoticed, cleaners are a critical frontline defense in the fight against Covid-19.  

With surfaces a key transmission point for the disease, increasing demand is putting the workforce under pressure.

With international students making up a large section of the workforce, there are calls on the government to extend their allowed work hours to meet the huge demand - right now they can only work a maximum of 20 hours a week.  

That restriction has already been waived for supermarkets to restock shelves and for international student nurses, and the government is considering broadening it to include other professions. 

But cleaners are worried about their own health too.

 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As of Tuesday afternoon, only people who have recently travelled from overseas or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and experienced symptoms within 14 days are advised to be tested. 

Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website, and can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath. 

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024