Cleaning workforce under pressure as demand grows from coronavirus

Often working out of hours and going unnoticed, cleaners are a critical frontline defense in the fight against Covid-19.





With surfaces a key transmission point for the disease, increasing demand is putting the workforce under pressure.





With international students making up a large section of the workforce, there are calls on the government to extend their allowed work hours to meet the huge demand - right now they can only work a maximum of 20 hours a week.





That restriction has already been waived for supermarkets to restock shelves and for international student nurses, and the government is considering broadening it to include other professions.





But cleaners are worried about their own health too.





As of Tuesday afternoon, only people who have recently travelled from overseas or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and experienced symptoms within 14 days are advised to be tested.





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website, and can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



