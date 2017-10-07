COAG leaders agree on tougher national security laws

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a press conference at a special meeting on counter-terrorism of the COAG at in Canberra, October 5, 2017. Source: AAP
Published 7 October 2017 at 4:18pm
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
There's been furious agreement among the states, territories and the commonwealth on toughening up national security laws to help fight terrorism. Leaders have played down the impact on civil liberties, after signing an agreement to enhance facial recognition capabilities for public places.
Published 7 October 2017 at 4:18pm
By Marija Zivic
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share