Coalition Campaign Launch

Published 27 June 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 28 June 2016 at 11:54am
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has used the coalition's campaign launch to warn against a vote for the minor parties. Mr Turnbull says Britain's exit from the European Union proves the need for stable economic policy. Mr Turnbull also used his re-election pitch to warn voters against choosing Labor at Saturday's (2/07) poll.

