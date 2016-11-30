Colombia Plane Crash

Chapecoense goalkeeper Follmann, who reportedly survived Source: AAP
Published 30 November 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 30 November 2016 at 6:23pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
A plane carrying a top Brazilian football team has crashed into a mountain on its approach to the city of Medellin in Colombia, killing 75 people. Six people survived the crash, but two of them were in a critical condition.
