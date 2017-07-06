Colourful and dramatic Indian drama on show in Perth

The story of "The Ramayana - the classic Indian epic, has been told again and again in many forms.





Mr Arun Krishanan says that Ramayan and Mahabharata have always attracted the attention of Artists because of its rich story. There are many facet of various characters.





"Usually when we talk about Ramanaya, the focus is Rama and Sita and Laxmana , the protagonists but here the play is about Ravana, the bad guy. We wanted to focus on the bad guy, the demon king Ravana and his struggle in accepting his fate.', says Arun.











Source: Arun Krishnan











This play draws attention to the fact that every one of us have a Ravana hiding inside. And to kill that negativity, one has to come face to face with the positivity and only then one is free from its wrong doings.











Source: Arun Krishnan











Arun adds, "Ravana was a great warrior, an excellent ruler and a scholar with extraordinary knowledge of the arts and sciences. He was a devotee of Lord Shiva too. We ask the audience to consider the multifaceted shades behind every story, event and person."











Source: Arun Krishnan











This production features approximately 100 local and international cast and crew.











Source: Arun Krishnan











The production is presented by Saraswati Mahavidhyalaya, a centre for performing arts and education. The group has been actively creating and producing smaller productions locally and internationally.











Source: Arun Krishnan











Supported by the State Government through the Department of Culture and the Arts, Indian Counsulate, I am Ravana will be performed on the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th July 2017 at the Heath Ledger Theatre at the State Theatre Centre of WA.











***















