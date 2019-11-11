Commemorating past and present service men and women on Remembrance Day

Common Poppy - flowering against a blue sky : Source: AAP
Published 11 November 2019 at 2:22pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Remembrance Day is the 101st anniversary of the armistice which ended the First World War. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is now a moment to commemorate service men and women - both those who lost their lives, and who survived. Many Australians pause for a minute's silence at 11am on November 11, which is the anniversary of the exact moment the First World War ended, after four years of fighting.
Published 11 November 2019 at 2:22pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share