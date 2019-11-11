SBS Hindi

Commemorating past and present service men and women on Remembrance Day

Common Poppy - flowering against a blue sky

Common Poppy - flowering against a blue sky : Source: AAP

Published 11 November 2019 at 2:22pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Remembrance Day is the 101st anniversary of the armistice which ended the First World War. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is now a moment to commemorate service men and women - both those who lost their lives, and who survived. Many Australians pause for a minute's silence at 11am on November 11, which is the anniversary of the exact moment the First World War ended, after four years of fighting.

