Community Coffee Pods

Published 22 November 2016 at 3:41pm, updated 22 November 2016 at 3:43pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For most of us a daily coffee or two is a necessity, but how about turning that cup into some good?A Western Australian social enterprise community group is giving charities a brand new revenue source and helping the planet along the way.Community Pod is an Australian first - sustainable coffee pods with a social heart, made for Nespresso home coffee machines.Every ten cents from a coffee pod sale and three dollars from each bag of coffee beans goes to a nominated charity.
