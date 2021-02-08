Community rejoices as La Trobe University decides to retain Hindi course

"After considerable discussion with staff and students, community groups, Government and other stakeholders, the University has decided to retain its Hindi language program," the University has said in a statement.





The University had proposed to quash Hindi and some other language courses in November last year.





Notwithstanding the significant financial challenges faced by the University, there are compelling reasons to continue teaching our Hindi program, the University has said.

The University had proposed to abandon Hindi and some other language courses in November last year. Indian community and many other groups opposed the proposal, with several groups started campaigns to persuade the University against the move.





Vikrant Kishore of Hindi Action Group has welcomed the University's final decision to retain its Hindi course.





"It is heartening to know that the Hindi programme at La Trobe University will be retained," he said.





"I want to thank the La Trobe University VC and Executive members for taking into consideration the massive support of the Australian-Indian community, who were very concerned regarding the proposed removal of Hindi programme, that led to a hugely successful signature campaign, and letters of support from many politicians, community groups, and academics across the world.





"I am sure La Trobe University will benefit immensely by retaining the Hindi programme, and we as a community will take a keen interest to support the programme and spread the word around."





Upside down La Trobe statue at La Trobe University, Bundoora Source: Philip.mallis, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0





The University says it is facing financial challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions but still has reasons to continue teaching Hindi course.





"Notwithstanding the significant financial challenges faced by the University, there are compelling reasons to continue teaching our Hindi program, including the increasing importance of Hindi language proficiency for diplomatic and commercial activities that are crucial to our nation's future," reads a statement sent by the University, adding that low enrolments in Hindi language subjects must still be addressed in order for the program to become sustainable and thrive in the future.





"It is hoped that the considerable passion and enthusiasm for Hindi language teaching that was evident in the feedback received during the consultation period will help to generate an immediate increase in enrolments in the program."





Many students at La Trobe University, who campaigned against the proposal to quash the Hindi course, are delighted to know the final decision.





Jessica Ellem (centre) with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at La Trobe university, Victoria. Source: Supplied by Jessica Ellem





Jessica Ellem, a Hindi student at La Trobe, says she is extremely happy.





"I really thought for the programme to stay for the future students to come to learn Hindi at La Trobe. You know Hindi is a growing language in Australia and around the world. India is a growing superpower, and we need to be able to communicate with Indians here at home and abroad.





"I just think it's incredibly important for Australia's future that Hindi remains on the agenda and is taught at University level and so that we can engage with India on an equal basis, not just speaking in English but engage equally and have a much stronger and greater partnership with trade, geopolitical stability and all sorts of other things," said Ms Ellem.





La Trobe University in Victoria in only second University in Australia that offers Hindi language courses after ANU in Canberra.





The University's Hindi program is unique in its structure as it offers Hindi classes from beginners level to a higher level.





