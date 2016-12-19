SBS Hindi

Concerns rise over lapse in economic growth

Published 19 December 2016 at 11:36am
By Harita Mehta
Australian unions are calling on the Federal Government to focus on job creation and wage growth following the country's weakest economic quarter since the Global Financial Crisis. The economic decline has prompted talk of a possible recession if the gross domestic product falls again in the current quarter.

