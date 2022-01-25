SBS Hindi

Concession card holders are eligible for free RAT tests

SBS Hindi

Maria Scafi, the site lead at the Rapid Antigen Test Kit Distribution centre poses for a photograph with a Rapid Antigen Test Kit at the Sunshine West Community Centre in Melbourne, Thursday, January 20, 2022. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Rapid Antigen Test kit at the Sunshine West Community Centre in Melbourne. Source: AAP Image/James Ross

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 January 2022 at 3:12pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

Concession cardholders are now eligible for free rapid COVID testing kits. Over 6 million people, including pensioners, veterans, and low-income earners, are now allowed up to 10 free tests from pharmacies within a three-month period. However, RAT supply issues continue to cause concern as states report daily COVID cases.

Published 25 January 2022 at 3:12pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.  

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'