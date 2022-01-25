Concession card holders are eligible for free RAT tests

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Rapid Antigen Test kit at the Sunshine West Community Centre in Melbourne. Source: AAP Image/James Ross
Published 25 January 2022 at 3:12pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Concession cardholders are now eligible for free rapid COVID testing kits. Over 6 million people, including pensioners, veterans, and low-income earners, are now allowed up to 10 free tests from pharmacies within a three-month period. However, RAT supply issues continue to cause concern as states report daily COVID cases.
